JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Joplin students are getting an unexpected financial boost.

Project Stay is giving 36 Missouri Southern students extra grant funding for Summer school.

Normally, there’s limited funding for the program to help pay for schooling at MSSU.

But coronavirus restrictions meant there was money leftover at the end of the Spring semester.

Each students is getting hundreds of dollars.

Debbie Fort, MSSU Project Stay, said, “$657 dollars may not sound like a lot of money but it will pay for books. And, it really helped a lot of students out who maybe they were unemployed at the moment because of covid.”

Project Stay is a federally funded program that focuses on helping students stay in school and graduate.