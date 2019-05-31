Some Joplin parking lots to be closed over the weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. - If you're planning on spending time in downtown Joplin tonight, or at all this weekend, be aware that many city parking lots will be closed.

Resealing work will be done on the east side of the 500 and 600 blocks of Joplin Avenue, and on the 600 block of Virginia Avenue. Those areas will be barricaded off, so people will need to park along streets or in the Memorial Hall lot instead.

The project is being funded through the Transportation Sales Tax Fund. The parking lots will close starting at 5 p.m. tongiht and then reopen early Monday morning, weather permitting.