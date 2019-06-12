Some Jasper County voters have a new polling place

Local voters who lost their polling place to a tornado last month now have a new place to cast a ballot.

The United Methodist Church in Jasper will now serve as a polling place for the Lincoln and Sheridan Precincts. Those voters formerly used the Zion Baptist Church, which was destroyed on May 22nd. The Jasper County clerk says it was a high priority to replace the site as soon as possible.

“And there’s still talk about what they’ll do with the Zion Baptist Church. There is an organization that is interested in taking it over and rebuilding it for historical purposes and then still allowing us to use that as a location to vote,” says Charlie Davis, Jasper County Clerk.

The Jasper United Methodist Church isn’t the only new polling site named this month. The Joplin Stockyards will also take on that role for voters from the Gem, Centennial, and Reeds Precincts in a change unrelated to recent storms.

