Some gyms staying open and taking steps to ensure safety

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — With places trying to limit the amount of people in a place at a time.

Several gyms have already closed their doors.

What steps are the taking to insure the safety of people who are working out?

Staff at the gym are following strict cleaning schedules.

Because they know people are needing a place to workout.

The gym is committed to increasing its current cleaning habits at several locations.

In an attempt to help keep the gym open and patrons coming in.

24 Hour Fitness has also put out more hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes around the workout stations.

The staff is also reminding those who do come to workout to wipe down their stations and equipment after use.

Desire Seitz, 24 Hour Fitness Staff Member, said, “We’ve really been kinda stepping up our sanitation process. We kind of, double up on our efforts to make sure that the handle of things are cleaned off down to the barbells and everything that we know is touched.”

Trey Frisbee, 24 Hour Fitness Gm Northpark Location, said,”We have some hospital grade disinfectant. We are walking around every hour, every other hour just spraying things down, making sure that we are doing our part to keep everybody safe.”

Frisbee also mentioned that members can go to any of their locations, so if you feel that there are too many occupants, you can try another location.

The Northpark location is still currently offering child care services from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.