Some fireworks stands working to help area non-profits

FOUR STATE AREA — When it comes to buying fireworks, you basically have one of two choices in the Four State area.

Whether to spend your money at a stand that keeps all the money from sales, or go to one that benefits a non-profit or charity.

A good example is the Crazy Debbie’s store on North Main Street in Joplin.

A portion of all sales will be donated to the Joplin High School Band.

Director of Bands, Brian Kelley, says it not only provides money for the band, he says it’s great experience for the students working there.

Brian Kelley, Director of Bands, Joplin High School, said, “The kids are actually working it and getting great life skills, working cash register, helping customers and building great rapport with the community and that’s what the Joplin High School Band is all about.”

The store will also be open tomorrow.

Many area churches, ministries, and youth groups are also selling fireworks.