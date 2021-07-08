Some expensive improvement plans are on the list in Southeast Kansas

SOUTHEAST, KS – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces highway improvement plans and some roads in Southeast Kansas are on the list.

Nearly $300,000,000 of upgrades are planned on roads throughout the eastern section of the Sunflower State, including sections of K-7 Highway in Crawford and Bourbon Counties.

The highway will be widened and have shoulders installed.

Meanwhile, passing lanes will be added on U.S. 400 in Neosho and Cherokee Counties.

Governor Kelly says the improvements will enhance accessibility and improve road safety in those areas.