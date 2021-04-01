Some emergency services struggling to retain employees

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Some local police and fire departments are having a difficult time filling positions.

We’re talking specifically about those on the front lines – or in this case, the front phone lines. Since the start of the pandemic, agencies have been working to fill these positions for longer periods of time. This isn’t something new for departments in the area – it’s been a problem for years, nationwide.

Brandy Grassl, Labette County Emergency Management Coordinator, said, “We’ve been short staffed for almost a year now.”

Filling positions for first responders like 911 dispatchers continues to be difficult. Unfortunately covid-19 hasn’t helped the process.

“The pandemic aggravated the situation that was already there but, understaffing and turnover and burnout has been an industrial problem.”

Robert Spinks, Parsons Police Chief, said, “It’s not just police stations but its firefighters as well.”

While designed to assist those going through financial issues, these agencies sometimes aren’t able to match federal financial assistance.

“A lot of people and with the federal assistance, which I understand was a big help with a lot of people, but it also paid them better to be at home on unemployment than it did to come work,” said Grassl.

Over time, agencies like the Parsons Police Department have seen the members they’ve trained leave for higher paying positions in private sectors.

“If you look over at our turnover as an agency as well as some of the other law enforcement agencies throughout the state and our region, you will see for years, that we were kind of the training ground,” said Spinks.

To combat this, agencies are investing what they can in order to incentivize those applicants to apply, train, and keep their community as safe as possible.

“It is something that we have to figure out how to stem the tide because we don’t really want to be a training agency, we want to be a career in law enforcement agency where we get the benefit of building our staff, developing our journeyman level police officers and they become more productive and effective in the community.”

At Wednesday’s Labette County Commission meeting, the 911 dispatch announced they now have been able to fill the needed positions in their department. Other departments are still struggling and encourage anyone interested to apply.