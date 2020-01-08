Some companies may deny employment to users of nicotine products

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you use nicotine products, you may be wasting your time when applying for a job with one nationwide company.

It’s not legal in some states, like Missouri and Oklahoma, to deny employment based on a potential employees use of nicotine products, like cigarettes, chewing tobacco and vaping.

But in 21 states, including Kansas and Arkansas, that practice is legal.

And that’s exactly what truck rental giant U-Haul will start doing come February first.

Bill Fleischaker, Attorney, said, “If they were otherwise qualified but didn’t hired because they smoked, then they might have a claim.”

U-Haul says they are committed to promoting and empowering a healthy workforce and that’s the reasoning behind the action.

But Attorney Bill Fleischaker thinks there’s a good chance that will lead to litigation, even in states where the practice is legal.

“There are federal regulations that prevent an employer from rejecting an employee because that employee’s health condition would increase the uh premium for the employer’s health insurance plan,” said Fleischaker.

J.D. Buckridge agrees the hiring policy is too invasive.

J D Buckridge, said, “If it pertains to nicotine, if there’s no odor of nicotine in my premises or in my vehicle then I’m gonna be fine with them making their own decision on their own break time.”

But others feel an employer should have that right, because it’s going to lead to a healthier and more productive workforce.

Chris Fry, said, “I think it’s a wiser way to spend money versus hiring cigarette smokers cause non smokers are going to spend more time working versus not working.”

U-Haul says employees already on the payroll that use nicotine products will not be affected by the practice.