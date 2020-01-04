Some businesses favor new tobacco purchase age

JOPLIN, Mo. — Its been about 2 weeks since a law changing the age to purchase tobacco changed and some local businesses favor it.

Employees at Hall’s Food Mart on 20th and bird in Joplin believe a person is more mature at 21-years-old and will likely use the tobacco products wisely.

Many 18 to 20-year-old customers come to the store and learn at the time of purchase they’re no longer able to buy it.

But that doesn’t stop them from coming back and purchasing other items.

Workers say the age change has not affected the sale of tobacco products.