Solemates Morning Walk program finds foothold in Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - Walking enthusiasts lace up their tennis shoes for an early morning exercise.

The Carl Junction Community Center hosts the Solemates Morning Walk program every Saturday morning at 9 AM.

The Joplin Public Health Department has selected Carl Junction's Center as one out of five hubs to promote a healthy lifestyle among community members.

Since exercising has made a huge impact on the Solemates Walking leader, Kenny Wickstrom wants to get the community walking.

Wickstrom says, "It's made a huge impact for me. I just want to help others make that same impact and make them feel like I feel. I feel good. You know, I feel healthy and that's the main thing."

For anyone who wants to join the Solemates Walking Program, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/296887557892301/?event_time_id=296887571225633

