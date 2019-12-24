Solar equipment distributor to occupy former Amazon warehouse

COFFEYVILLE, Ks. — A solar equipment distribution center is set to open in Southeast Kansas.

What previously stood as an Amazon distribution center was recently purchased by Phoenix Investors, a real estate firm based out of Wisconsin.

The 880,000 square foot building sits adjacent to the Coffeyville Municipal Airport.

And it is being leased to Array Technologies for the distribution of single-axis solar tracking equipment.

Right now the company is hiring, you can apply through Express Professional Services or Penmac Staffing.