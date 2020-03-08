Solace House of the Ozarks holds volunteer orientation in preparation for new hospice house

JOPLIN, Mo. — Volunteer efforts are already underway to help support a new hospice house.

Solace House of the Ozarks hosted a volunteer orientation and training meeting Saturday.

The goal is to help support the new home once it’s opened by providing a 24-hour volunteer staff to support families and patients that are experiencing their last days.

The mission of Solace House is to provide the comfort of a home for their patients whose needs cannot be met in their own home.

Lisa Matthews, of Solace House of the Ozarks says, “If you have ever had a loved one that is on hospice, and you’ve gone through that process, you know exactly how badly this is needed. And we’re just so thrilled that we’re going to bring this to Joplin and to the surrounding areas.”

The plan is to have the home up and running by April 1.

Solace House of the Ozarks will be hosting a fundraiser on March 28.

To find more information, click here.