JOPLIN, Mo. —

It could be a quote, family photos, viral cat videos or a celebrity quiz, the list goes on and on for the content you can find on social media platforms.

And whether it’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, it’s all in the spotlight this weekend for National Social Media Day. Facebook alone is estimated to have more than 2.3 billion users. But how much time you spend and whether you log on at all is a very personal perspective.

“My daughter for instance, she’s on it all the time. I think without her phone, she would die probably.” Bob Mayo, Joplin:

“Facebook, Kik, Snapchat, all the big you know ones, Twitter.” Tavin Spicer, Joplin

“Just a hassle to me, probably because of my age. I just wasn’t, haven’t grown up on it.” Billy Boyd, Granby

National Social Media Day will be celebrated this Sunday, June 30th.

THE TOP FIVE SOCIAL MEDIA SITES:

Facebook YouTube Facebook Messenger Whats App Instagram

This is according to Digital Information World