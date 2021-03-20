Soaring Heights Elementary School reveals their new garden

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new garden was installed at Soaring Heights Elementary School, in Joplin, Saturday.

Michael Wischmeyer, of Joplin Schools Garden Cooperative, said he wanted to bring awareness to the district about where food comes from, and why fruits and vegetables are important for kids to stay healthy.

The garden is filled with cherry tomatoes, herb beds, cucumbers and more.

Teachers and students will even be able to get a little dirty and learn about planting.

The produce can also be used in the school’s cafeteria.

Michael Wischmeyer, Joplin School Garden Cooperative, says, “I think it’s great, trying to keep kids healthy and teaching them a skill that they could use for the rest of their lives.”

In the Winter, the cooperative would like to come back and plant things like kale, lettuce and squash.