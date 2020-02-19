Snow still possible overnight Wednesday to Thursday

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Let’s talk Joplin snow, shall we?

How about Pittsburg snow in southeast Kansas?

Well, it’s not much, but it’s worth a mention in our forecasts today just so no one is surprised in case any of it sticks.

Here’s why: Our next system moves through the Four States, from west to east, late tonight into tomorrow morning.

As with many systems this winter, it will be begin as rain Wednesday evening and transition to snow later on in the early morning hours of Thursday. It is mainly confined to southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri, where northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas look like those areas may not get any precipitation at all.

The transition to snow happens in the early morning hours of Thursday. This snapshot is of 3:00am and only indicates light snowfall.

In fact, not much snow is expected at all. The estimated snow amounts show only about a tenth of an inch in many areas. Higher snow amounts are to the west in southeast Kansas in places like Chanute.

Travel impacts look minimal with this snowfall, but you can always check how it will affect your commute through your state’s Department of Transportation: