Snow likely early morning Friday in the Four States

(KSNF/KODE) — The latest models are coming into agreement that snow is likely in the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories (purple) are posted for tonight until roughly noon Friday.

What starts out as rain this afternoon, will switch to a wintry mix and then all snow in southeast Kansas by midnight. That snow will then carry into southwest Missouri and northeast Oklahoma around 2 am or 3 am.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow starts in southeast Kansas around 10pm

FRIDAY MORNING: Snow still forecast in southwest Missouri at 6am

Many weather models are indicating snow falling until roughly 10 am Friday.

Snow totals will generally be anywhere from 1 to 2 inches, with heavier snowfall to the north part of the KSN/KODE viewing area.

Temperatures will warm into upper 30’s for the afternoon, so much of the snow will melt, but roads could still be slushy.

This could impact your morning commute. To check for any closures, download our mobile weather app.