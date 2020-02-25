Snow is back in the forecast for the Four States

(KSNF/KODE) — Snow is back in the forecast for the Joplin and Pittsburg metro areas.

Like several of our systems this winter, we will begin as rain once again Tuesday afternoon. This radar snapshot shows Tuesday at 2:00 pm.

An associated cold front sweeps through the area as well, with this low pressure system and wrap-around moisture during the evening hours of Tuesday into Wednesday brings our best potential for snowfall.

That will last until about sunrise on Wednesday morning. Snow amounts don’t look too impressive though, once again. This is very similar to our last system.

