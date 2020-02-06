Snow in the Four States can be seen on visible satellite imagery

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE/KSNF) — Temperatures are warming and clouds are clearing, but leftover snow can be seen from space.

Chief Meteorologist Ray Foreman (KODE) shared this picture on his social media today.

Clouds continue to clear the Four States and now we can see that fresh snow pack from Visible Satellite. I hope you’ve had a chance to at least play in it a little. It won’t last long with highs near 40 tomorrow. Chief Metorologist Ray Foreman

Roughly 3 to 6 inches fell Wednesday will the system that moved through. By Thursday, temperatures have warmed to the low to mid-30’s across the Four States as clouds move from west to east.

With highs expected around 40° for Friday, the snow will continue to melt across the area. As of Thursday afternoon, no real snow chances are in our extended forecast.