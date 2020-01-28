Snow expected Wednesday, prompts Winter Weather Advisory

(KSNF/KODE) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6pm Tuesday to 12pm Wednesday.

Our next system is beginning to impact parts of the Four States, currently as mainly rain in the northeast Oklahoma portion of our viewing area. That will switch to snow during the overnight hours.

Temperatures will remain cold enough to support snow, particularly in the early morning hours of Wednesday. That snow is expected to last until about 5:00 am.

Amounts still don’t look very impressive, but it is enough to impact your travel and make the roads slushy. As always, drivers should plan for some extra time during their early Wednesday morning commute.

The future radar shows much of the snow staying in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri, but a few flakes could be possible in our southern communities.

Will it snow in Joplin? Not too much. Joplin snow amounts look very light. Pittsburg snow amounts look more impressive.

You can check with MODOT, KDOT, and ODOT to see how this next round of wintry weather will affect road conditions and impact your travel.

