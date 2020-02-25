Snow expected overnight Tuesday to Wednesday

(KSNF/KODE) — Another small amount of snow is expected overnight into Wednesday morning.

We begin as rain through the evening hours and the switch over to snow will happens in the late-night hours, closer to midnight.

The switch over to snow includes a wintry mix, as indicated by the pinks you see in this radar image below. Temperatures around 10pm, will still not be quite cold enough for snow, but a few flakes could make their way to the ground.

More widespread snow is expected is expected around midnight. Not much snowfall is expected in northeast Oklahoma or northeast Arkansas.

It will be a cold start for when kids load up the buses for school and when drivers are on their morning commutes, but impacts will remain low with this. By 7 am, temperatures are below freezing, but the moisture will already be out of our area and off to the east.

Snow amounts don’t look impressive still. We are only expecting about a tenth of an inch in many places. Higher amounts will be off to the east, but they still look unimpressive.

You can stay up to date with the latest forecasts on our website. You can also download our mobile app for both Apple and Android.