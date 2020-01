KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — The Arrowhead Stadium got quite of bit of snow, in this case, more than the usual.

Kansas City Chiefs Facebook Page

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing today on Jan. 12 at 2:05 p.m. central time against the Houston Texas in Arrowhead Stadium.

From the pictures posted on Kansas City Chiefs Facebook page last night, thanks to Chiefs fans, they shoveled snow to prep for the big day.

According to the Kansas City Chiefs Facebook page, a little bit of snow won’t stop them from getting their game faces on.