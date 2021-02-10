Snow and below freezing temperatures in the next 5-7 days

(KSNF/KODE) — Snow is looking more and more promising in the extended forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Ray Foreman says travel could be majorly impacted by Monday morning.

As of right now, models are predicting anywhere between 3-6″, but we are still quite a ways away from the forecast period and that snow total amount will likely change in either direction.

This could be a fluffy type of snow which would bring us a deeper snow than what some of the forecast models are showing. Chief Meteorologist Ray Foreman

As for timing, it appears snowfall will start Saturday evening and continue through late Monday.

But, here’s what’s very important to take away from the current forecast: It is still too early to tell exactly how much.

As more models come in, our meteorologists will continue to get a better grasp of what to expect.

Despite snow predictions, the other main takeaway is the very cold temperatures we are expecting.

KSN Meteorologist Chase Bullman says there’s a chance we may stay below freezing for the entire month of February.





The bluer it is in the images above, the more our temperatures are expected to dip.

In fact, we’re talking temperatures in the teens and barely in the mid-20’s all through the next week.

The forecast will be updated as more information come in.