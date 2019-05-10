Water balloons fly through the air this afternoon to benefit two local organizations.

SNC Squared and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce held what they call a “John Day” today — aptly named after the SNC Squared CEO.

Local judges, tv personalities, and business owners stood in front of a target to be hit with water balloons.

And, at five dollars a bucket, all proceeds go to Building Bridges and Choice Medical.

“We’ve always said that SNC or we are a part of the community. Without the community and obviously here, we wouldn’t exist, so as the community support and this is just a very small step of what we can do to give back and hey it’s fun so the more the merrier and the more we have fun, the better it is for everyone involved.” says John Motazedi, SNC2 CEO

The event usually raises several thousand dollars for the organizations it supports.

