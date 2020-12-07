Snap Benefits increasing for Missourians

MISSOURI — The max amount for the Missouri Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or PSNAP, has been approved for the rest of the year.

The USDA approved Missouri’s waiver request to provide maximum PSNAP benefits through the end of this month.

This will maximize the snap benefit amount based on the size of each household.

Snap benefits went to more than 752,000 Missourians or 362,000 households in the month of October.

The approved waiver increases the statewide average snap benefit per person by a little more than $50 per month.