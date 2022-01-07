SNAP benefits extended for Kansas participants due to COVID pandemic

KANSAS – In an effort to continue to help residents coping with the ongoing pandemic, the Kansas Department for Children and Families is extending SNAP benefits to current participants.

That extension of those benefits will increase the maximum monthly benefit for 63,000 households across the Sunflower State.

The continuation of those benefits is effective through July 31st of this year depending upon how much longer the pandemic lasts.

DCF Secretary Laura Howard says this is the second time that services have been extended and will make sure families have access to healthy groceries and basic necessities.