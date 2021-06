JOPLIN, MO – Thanks to a federal grant, some area children won’t have to worry about food insecurity on the weekends.

More than $10,000 from the “No Kid Hungry Campaign” will help provide bags of shelf-stable food for kids at Missouri Southern’s “Lion Club Academy.”

For the next year, children between the ages of 1 and 5, who qualify for state assistance, will be able to take the food items home each weekend in snack packs.