Snack and soda tasting provides kid-friendly alternative to holiday wine tastings

CARTHAGE, Mo. — One Carthage business is putting a twist on wine tasting by offering something different to those under 21.

Sunday, The Venue arcade hosted their very own snack and soda tasting.

For $12, participants got to sample flavors from across the globe including Ramune Soda from Japan and shredded spiced octopus.

This is the first event of this kind the business has ever held and they are happy to include kids in a fun activity.

Nikki Gonzales of the Venue says, “We’re just kind of doing this because there’s a lot of wine tastings around the holidays and kids can’t really go to those. So this is more kind of family and kid oriented so everybody gets a chance.”

The next event for the arcade is a New Year’s Eve party that is open to all ages.