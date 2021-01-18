SMWO Humane Society teams up with national program

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri Humane Society is hoping that teaming up with a nationwide project will benefit local pets.

The Carthage Shelter will co-host a fundraiser this week with the Jordan’s Way Campaign. It’s a 50 state effort to support animal shelters across the county, sparked by the founders love of his own dog Jordan. The event will include a Facebook live with plenty of options to help out.

Renay Minshew, Carthage Humane Soc. Board, said, “A four hour feed – Chris will be doing different kinds of challenges to raise money. Uh pie in the face, ice bucket.”

The event takes place at the Carthage Humane Society on Wednesday from ten to two. It will also have a bake sale, five dollar grab bags, and of course animal adoptions.

https://www.facebook.com/events/257304319146504