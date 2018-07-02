Smokein' Hot Independence Day Celebration Video

GIRARD, KS -

The Annual Smokin' Hot Independence Day Celebration kicked off with bounce houses, craft and food vendors, and live music.This year the Girard F-F-A Alumni sold homemade ice cream and a foam pit was added for the kids to play in. All of this lead up to the main event, the town's fireworks display after dark. Despite the wet weather from earlier today, it didn't put a damper on the festivities

"It's great to see it all come together. Ya know you go into a lot of planning for the day and you always have to wonder whether you're going to have good weather. Woke up saw that it was raining out, ya know, and i thought "oh no what's going to happen now?", but it cleared off and it's cooled off." says Chairmen of the Celebrate Girard Committee Carolyn Zagonel

Rain and digging forced last year's event on to the road just outside of the Crawford County Fairgrounds.