Smoke Visible for Miles from N. St. Louis Fire

Described by firemen on radio as a "two story metal frame building with a brick facade"

View from N. St. Louis Ave, looking east

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Residential structure fire on the northern edge of Joplin. 3207 North St. Louis Ave was a call for smoke showing from the roof. Smoke could be seen for miles around.

With fire still on the scene around 9:45 PM and crews still working on the structure the roof became “fully involved” again. This required another aerial attack from Joplin Fire.

This large two-story residence described on radio by firemen as a “two story metal frame building with a brick facade”. It is almost directly across the street from Peace Lutheran Church, which was relocated from 20th and Wisconsin since the 2011 tornado.

Our #JLNscanner beeped alive at 6:51 PM with the words, “Engine 3, Battalion 1, Ladder 1, Rescue 1, Ladder 5, Webb City Fire, Jasper County, structure fire, 3207 North St. Louis Ave, RP said that a house was on fire.”

Google Street View before fire

Aerial operations were established quickly as the flames had breached the roofline just 10 minutes after fire had arrived on the scene.

No reported injuries to residents. No known injuries to fire personnel either.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

We always update our news stories on FSHP. Watch here for updates to this continuing investigation into the cause of the fire.