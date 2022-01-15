Smithsonian exhibit makes way to Joplin Public Library

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Smithsonian exhibit has made its way to Joplin.
On Saturday the Joplin Public Library unveiled the City of Hope exhibit.
It contains 18 posters which examines the Poor People’s Campaign, which was a multi-racial social reform movement that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C. in 1968.
During this time demonstrators lived side-by-side in tents around the National Mall, which was referred to as Resurrection City.
The exhibit is a collaboration between the Smithsonian and the National Museum of African American History and Culture to help show the historical impacts of the movement.
The City of Hope will be on display until the end of February.
