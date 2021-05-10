SMB makes donation towards Duquesne city park

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A local community is one step closer to its dreams of having a city park coming true.

Southwest Missouri Bank presented the city of Duquesne with a $10,000 check for the park at this evening’s city council meeting. Plans are for the park to be located right next to city hall and include a playground, splash pad, and walking trail. This isn’t the first time the bank has given to the city — they’ve also donated property for road expansions.

Tracy Crider, Senior Vice President/Branch Manager, Southwest Missouri Bank Duquesne Branch, said, “Southwest Missouri Bank really enjoys partnering with our communities — especially our small communities. We try to do a lot for their citizens and we’re always happy to help, whether it’s with people or money or other type of donations.”

Plans are for the park to also include a memorial for those who lost their lives in the 2011 tornado.