SmartStyle Hair Salon in Neosho starts food drive to provide to the homeless

NEOSHO, Mo. — Employees at a hair salon in Neosho are doing more than just cutting and styling hair.

Through the end of the year, “SmartStyle Hair Salon” inside the Walmart Supercenter is collecting food from customers and non-customers — for the “Restoration Life Center.” the Neosho facility provides help for the homeless in and around Neosho.

“If you can give back to a community when you’re asking the community at large to come in and support you as an individual, you know, to make a living so you can put food on your table, why wouldn’t you want to give back to somebody who might be a little less fortunate than you,” said Amey Newell — SmartStyle Neosho Manager.

“We have 25 people that we’re serving here plus an additional 10 people that come in and get lunches every day, so these are situations that help, and with the rising food costs it helps tremendously,” said Karen Sprenkle — Restoration Life Center Executive Director.

Karen Sprenkle says some of the items the center could use are ramen noodles and cans of “Chef Boyardee” pasta meals.