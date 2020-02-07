Smarter Joplin focuses on a high tech future

JOPLIN, Mo. — City Hall is focusing its attention on a high tech future – and how to make sure local technology keeps up.

It’s a plan called Smarter Joplin.

Think of a smartphone that you use, or a smart-board in a classroom, but this is on a much bigger scale.

Garrett Simpson, Driver, said, “It’ll definitely be a gradual transition.”

Garrett Simpson is curious to see how driver-less cars develop – and when they’ll start becoming the norm.

“They’re going through a lot of hurdles right now that we’ve seen.”

First drivers have to buy the cars – but cities also have to be ready for the change.

And that’s just one small part of a project called Smarter Joplin.

The goal is to incorporate technology to help move the city into the future.

Patty Heagel, Joplin Assistant Director, Planing, Development, & Neighborhood Services, said, “Helps us to be more resilient, helps us to be more sustainable, helps with job growth – allows people to live work and play in Joplin but still have access to the rest of the world.”

Short term goals include the basics like making sure connecting to the web is accessible and dependable everywhere in town.

“We’ve heard time and time again that internet may or may not be available in some areas Where it is available it may not be the best.”

But it’s also digitizing traffic signals.

“And there are ways to make those smart, ways to make street lights smart.”

Also sensors in the storm-water system to watch out for flooding, even creating an innovation district.

“A very compact, small part of the community that would have um as much of the technology available to them. And they would be places for startup technology companies.”

City leaders are developing a steering committee to help decide which projects are a priority and how to find funding to carry them out.

It’s not just a project for City Hall.

Workers say they’ll be teaming up with the Chamber of Commerce, utilities companies, schools, and more to move forward.