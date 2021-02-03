Small Pharmacies Struggle to Get COVID-19 Vaccines

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Local pharmacies aren’t being given COVID-19 vaccines.

Praters Pharmacy Owner Koby Prater says they’ve signed up with the state to receive and give out COVID-19 vaccines. The pharmacy has enough space to give out over 200 vaccines a week, but hasn’t received any. Making Prater feel smaller pharmacies are being underestimated in giving out the vaccine.

“We give many vaccines every year. Flu vaccines, meningitis vaccines, pneumococcal vaccine, shingles vaccine. So, we want to be trusted to do this. We’re capable, we know our patients very well. Our patients see us at least monthly, many of them weekly,” Prater says.

He says he doesn’t know when they’ll receive the vaccine, but adds that they’re ready for when they do.