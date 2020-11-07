Small Newton County church making a big difference

NEOSHO, Mo. — If you think only mega churches can spread the good news to kids all over the world, think again. So can little ones.

It’s one of the smallest, with an average Sunday attendance of 22, and one of the oldest, dating back to 1887, but that doesn’t mean the pastor and parishioners of little Belfast Baptist Church in Newton County can’t change lives here in Southwest Missouri as well as around the world. They do it each year through the Operation Christmas Child Program.

Ric Stiegman, Pastor, Belfast Baptist Church, said, “We pack up shoe boxes every year for children and they go all over the world, we have pictures of the some of the kids receiving them, it just really does a good heart and for the church, to have an outreach like this, I mean our little contribution does some great things so we’re just really excited about it.”

Joyce Musgrave, Parishioner, Belfast Baptist Church, said, “And we collect all year long for for it, and then we get together as a group, like last Wednesday night, and put the boxes together and it’s just, we enjoy it and probably get more enjoyment or as much enjoyment as the kids will get when they open the boxes.”

They include hygiene items, some clothing, something to write and draw on, and toys as well as a message.

“But when the kids open it, they also receive the Gospel of Jesus Christ and learn a lot of things about the Bible and the world,” said Stiegman.

“This is our third year, our first year we just done a little over a hundred, I think it was 102 exact, last year we done 306, and this year it’s 347,” said Musgrave.