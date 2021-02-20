Small businesses staying strong during tough times

JOPLIN, Mo. — Small businesses in the area continue to push through what’s been a tough year.

Blue Moon Boutique in Downtown Joplin has struggled – much like a lot of businesses – to keep things running during the pandemic.

It’s been even tougher with the recent bout of extreme winter weather.

Blue Moon only offered online deals the past couple of weeks due to the weather – but did also offer curbside pickup.

Branden Clark Owner, says, “With Covid we did what we could do with you know the snow again we did what we could do we just have to keep on keep positive you know there’s brighter days ahead.”

Normal operating hours for the store are Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 A.M to 6 P.M. – and on Saturdays from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.