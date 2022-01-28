GRANBY, Mo. — The city of Granby is showcasing their progress of revitalization efforts on Main Street.

“Walk Main Street” took place Friday and will run again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This event provides Main Street businesses, whether they’re new to the community, or longtime running, a chance to present their products and services to the public.

Sarah James, a member of the revitalization group Grow Granby, says hosting this event is not only important to the life of the community’s small businesses, but the overall outlook for Granby’s future.

“That’s how we survive,” said James. “I think as many people as we can get to start seeing the possibilities in our small towns, great things can happen. Big things can happen…and that’s what we’re wanting to happen here in Granby.”

Several of those businesses, which range from boutiques to small eateries, are using this weekend to host grand opening, or reopening celebrations, following property renovations.

One new business, a non-profit thrift boutique called The Foundry, held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday after opening earlier this month.

James, along with other members of Grow Granby, help run the store, which features clothing items, furniture, and other accessories.

All proceeds from the sale of merchandise goes back into the Granby community for future revitalization projects.

James professed the idea for this store stems from a similar concept that was implemented in a community in Canada.

“So we started brainstorming on some things that would draw people into town…and this was something we heard on a podcast from a town in Canada — that they were doing to have revenue come in to be able to do projects for revitalizing their town,” James said. “So, we thought ‘if it’s working there, let’s try it here’.”

James has high praise for what Grow Granby has been able to accomplish so far.

“With small towns…their main streets have often suffered and today is just an effort to bring people back to Main Street in Granby and get them out of their cars and get them walking from one side of Main Street, down to the other and visiting all of the businesses in between,” empathized James.

The Granby Miners Museum will also be open to visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Inside the museum, copies of a new book, “Granby: A Once Upon A Time Mining Town”, will be available for $20. The book’s author, RJ Savage, will be there to sign copies.