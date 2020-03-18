Small businesses looking to area agencies for help amid coronavirus concerns

JOPLIN, Mo. — As concern over the coronavirus continues to grow, fewer and fewer people are getting out and about.

And that could spell disaster for small businesses in the downtown Joplin region.

But help is on the way from two local organizations.

Businesses like Blue Moon Boutique rely on foot traffic to get people into their quaint downtown shop.

But now they and hundreds of other similar small operations like them in the region are having to change their way of doing business in light of fewer people being out and about because of concern over the coronavirus.

Branden Clark, Manager, Blue Moon Boutique, said, “Have a lot of people from out of town even that have wanted it for a long time and so yeah, I think it definitely will help us.”

Clark says the plan all along was to increase their online presence, but now they have to.

Blue Moon Boutique is one of 500 businesses that are located within the Downtown District which is made up of 150 blocks.

The good news is that downtown retailers don’t have to go through this sudden conversion by themselves.

The Downtown Joplin Alliance and Joplin Chamber are offering expertise to anyone that wants it.

Lori Haun, Ex. Director, Downtown Joplin Alliance, said, “We actually have someone local working on putting it together in some sort of app or thing like that where it’s a little more searchable, right now it’s just a database, it’s supportjoplin.com if you want to check out what’s on there and if there’s any local businesses that are missing that should get with us or the Chamber either one to be added.”

Branden Clark, Manager, Blue Moon Boutique, said, “We just want everybody to know everything that they see on Facebook is available for shipping, delivery, curbside pickup and also we’re updating our website um to make sure all the new spring things are on that.”

To find out more about possibly adding your downtown area business to that website, you can contact the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce at 417-624-4150 or the Downtown Joplin Alliance by calling 417-501-9649.