JOPLIN, Mo.–The scene in many small businesses looks a lot different now that the holidays are over.

Just a few weeks ago, Main Street in Joplin was flooded with shoppers, now not so much.

Small businesses like Sophie say now that the holidays are over, it’s even more important to shop small and locally.

Spending your dollars with homegrown organizations not only supports the local economy but provides jobs.

Jade Thompson, the store manager at Sophie says, “Just because the holidays are over, doesn’t mean you stop shopping local. You guys are making a difference here when you shop local with us. You are providing for families and several girls that work here.”

Sophie plans to host a couple events soon inviting the community into their store like their spring open house in a few months.