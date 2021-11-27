Small Business Saturday returns to a greater in-store turnout

PITTSBURG, Ks — The holiday shopping season is underway as people return to local stores.

Small Business Saturday made its return, with a very familiar look in several shops.



The tradition started back in 2010 by American Express as a way to promote shopping in local stores.

Last year the holiday looked different, with social distancing and several businesses offering curbside pick up.



However this didn’t stop people from shopping local, several places like Audacious in Pittsburg reported their best sales for the holiday last year.



According to the Small Business Administration, last year’s Small Business Saturday reached almost 20 billion dollars in sales.



This year, people were eager to return to support their favorite stores, with many businesses seeing a strong in-store presence.

Abby Lallemend, Audacious Store Manager, says, “It means everything because our community is what keeps us here, it’s what pays the bills for us, so having them show up for us and support us daily, and then with events like this I see my regulars coming in too, so twice a week, it’s been really great.”

Local organizations were also doing their part to help motivate people to shop local.



The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce spent the morning handing out passports and lookbooks with discounts to local retailers.



All proceeds raised by lookbook sales will be going towards Project: Warmth.

“Project: Warmth is a collaboration between a lot of different entities to help those in need for the cold winter months to help with their utilities. It’s a good program that we can keep alive by this book,” says Julie Reams from the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lookbooks will also be available at the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce office and other area retailers.