Small Business Saturday finds presence in Joplin, Pittsburg

JOPLIN, Mo. — Small Business Saturday is a day to promote shopping locally rather than big box stores.

The Downtown Joplin Alliance hosted their 10th Annual Small Business Saturday event Saturday.

Business on Main Street marked down their inventory to help customers start getting at their Christmas lists.

For one shopper, coming downtown was a no-brainer to get gifts for her family.

Sharon Rowe, shopper, says, “There’s just a lot of great sales going on, lot of stuff to look at, good variety. So I just love downtown Joplin.”

This event is part of a nationwide effort to help communities support themselves.

In Pittsburg, shoppers hit Broadway Street to support local businesses as well.

The city held their annual Small Business Saturday to help support their local economy.

Miners and Monroe was celebrating their first anniversary of being open.

This unofficial holiday means a little bit more to them.

Kim Froman, Owner of Miners And Monroe says, “It’s also really important to help support small business in this area. We always really try to buy really special pieces. We really enjoy getting to meet our guests and help them out.”

Event organizers also encouraged shoppers to visit 10 of the 27 stores included in Small Business Saturday.

Once they did, they would be entered into a raffle to win $500 in gift cards to local businesses.