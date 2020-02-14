Small Business and Development Center at MSSU holds workshop

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thinking about becoming your own boss but not sure if it will fly?

That was among the purposes of a workshop in Joplin.

The event was sponsored by the Small Business and Development Center at MSSU, but was held at the Advanced Training and Technology Center in Joplin.

Ken Surbrugg says the concept was developed after the 2011 Joplin tornado because of a number of people who were left unemployed as a result of the damage.

Ken Surbrugg, Missouri Small Business Development Center, said, “Uncovering some different motives and some ideas to help them decide if this is worth pursuing or maybe do they need to work on it a little bit more before I decide to start sinking some real money into starting a small business.”

If participants do decide to start their own company, Surbrugg says his office can help with that process too.