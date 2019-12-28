Slight Risk of severe weather possible Saturday evening

(KSNF/KODE) — The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the Four State view area’s severe weather risk to Slight.

This means the risk is still low, but severe weather and isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out.

A first round of scattered thunderstorms is expected across the area this afternoon, followed by a line storms that could become severe which is expected to impact our region a few hours later.

National Weather Service, Springfield

Damaging wind gusts remains the main concern with this line of storms.

Showers will linger into the Sunday morning hours.

