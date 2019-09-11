Slight Risk of severe weather possible late Thursday, early Friday

(KSN/KODE) — The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of southeast Kansas in a slight risk of severe weather.

Timing will be late Thursday evening (around 5-7 pm) with damaging winds and large hail as the main threats.

The good news: Storms are expected to weaken as the sun sets and we lose daytime heating, so by the time the line of storms gets to extreme southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri, the severe threat diminishes rapidly, although a severe storm can’t entirely be ruled out.

This is associated with a cold front that will pass through and many spots in our area will expect rain and thunderstorms into the early morning hours Friday. Some spots could remain dry along the I-44 corridor as the storms fizzle out the more east and southeast they get.

Some Missouri counties in the northern part of our viewing area are also under a slight risk.

The remaining counties in the KSN/KODE viewing area are under a marginal risk, including northeast Oklahoma.

