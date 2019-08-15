Slight risk of severe weather late tonight in the Four States

(KSNF/KODE) — The Storm Prediction Center has placed southeast Kansas in a slight risk of severe weather, while northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri are in a marginal risk.

An enhanced risk of severe weather is to our viewing area’s north and west, closer to Wichita, Kansas City, and Topeka.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Springfield forecast showers and storms to move into southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri after 10pm.

Damaging straight line winds and large hail are our main threats in the Four States.

There is also a very low threat for an isolated tornado. The majority of the storms will not produce a tornado, but it cannot be ruled out.

We are mainly looking at an overnight threat.

