A Carthage organization needs your help to pull off an event designed to bring awareness to the local homeless population.

The Carthage Crisis Center is in the planning stages of an event that will be called "Sleepless in Carthage.” Center assistant director Jared Oxford says it will be modeled after a similar event called "Sleepless in San Diego" that's been held for several decades. The event involves multiple community groups volunteering in the community.

"We hope to involve as many youth groups and civic organizations as possible just want to come out and support the Crisis Center and just learn more about homelessness and how we can combat that problem,” says Jared Oxford, Carthage Crisis Center Assistant Director.

Oxford says another goal of the event is to raise money for the center. For more information on the Crisis Center and the event we've put a link to their website here.