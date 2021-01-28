Sleep and anxiety

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve had a hard time sleeping recently, you aren’t alone.

Mercy Nurse Practitioner Sarah Dodson says she’s seen a big increase in patients having a hard time sleeping. As with many other things, she says the pandemic may have a lot to do with that in a roundabout way.

Sarah Dodson, Mercy Nurse Practitioner, said, “The problem is we don’t just want to treat the sleep issues because typically insomnia, sleep disorders are a symptom of a greater problem, especially anxiety and depression and since the pandemic has hit us I am seeing a ton of anxiety and depression, people who’ve never had it before.”

Dodson says some patients don’t even realize they’re experiencing anxiety or depression. She says sleeping often improves once those other issues are addressed.