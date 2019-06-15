Webb City, Mo - Airplane enthusiasts grab their gear and head out to Webb City for a day in the sky.

Sky Kings R/C Club hosted a Spring Fly Day for members and visitors all across the Four States.

Visitors flew electric, gas-powered, and natural-powered planes for ten to twenty minutes through the park.

And flyers participated in the "Who Can Land Between Two Lines" competition for a prize.

Ron Richards Pres Sky Kings R/C Club

"Oh it's great. It's just great fun. Everybody enjoys it. Even if your not flying. It's camaraderie, talking, sitting under the shed over here. Just guys looking at airplanes. It's just great." says Ron Richards, Sky Kings R/C Club President

If you are interested in joining the Sky Kings R/C Club, we've provided a link to the website at fourstateshomepage.com

https://www.modelaircraft.org/club/sky-kings-rc-club

