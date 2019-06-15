News

Sky Kings R/C Club hosted a Spring Fly Day for members and visitors all across the Four States.

By:

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 06:40 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 06:40 PM CDT

Webb City, Mo - Airplane enthusiasts grab their gear and head out to Webb City for a day in the sky. 

Sky Kings R/C Club hosted a Spring Fly Day for members and visitors all across the Four States.
Visitors flew electric, gas-powered, and natural-powered planes for ten to twenty minutes through the park.
And flyers participated in the "Who Can Land Between Two Lines" competition for a prize.

Ron Richards Pres Sky Kings R/C Club
"Oh it's great. It's just great fun. Everybody enjoys it. Even if your not flying. It's camaraderie, talking, sitting under the shed over here. Just guys looking at airplanes. It's just great." says Ron Richards, Sky Kings R/C Club President

If you are interested in joining the Sky Kings R/C Club, we've provided a link to the website at fourstateshomepage.com

https://www.modelaircraft.org/club/sky-kings-rc-club
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History Month ...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center