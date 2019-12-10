SKIL Resource Center holds Christmas party

PASRONS, Ks. — The SKIL Resource Center in Parsons held its annual Christmas party on Friday.

Several hundred people were in attendance at the Parsons VFW.

SKIL also uses this party as an opportunity to host its annual board meeting.

President and CEO Shari Coatney says this party is a way to celebrate what the company has accomplished this year.

Shari Coatney, SKIL President & CEO, “SKIL provides an array of services. So pretty much if there’s a barrier that stands in peoples’ way of living independently then our job is to help remove that barrier or figure out a program to help assist the person to get over that barrier so they can remain in their own homes.”

Tonight’s key note speaker was from the Disability Rights Center in Topeka who talked about voter rights for the disabled.